Jamia Millia Islamia students protest against disciplinary action and crackdown on campus democracy

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) is witnessing a student protest against the administration’s measures and disciplinary actions.

On February 10, students, led by various student organisations, began a sit-in protest demanding the revocation of show cause notices and the withdrawal of disciplinary proceedings against students who participated in a peaceful march on December 15, 2024.

The march was organised to commemorate five years since the 2019 police crackdown on JMI students during the nationwide Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) protests.

The protestors allege that the administration is attempting to curb student dissent by issuing harsh directives that ban gatherings and demonstrations without prior approval. This move has sparked outrage among students, who argue that such policies violate their constitutional right to freedom of speech and assembly.

Additionally, students have accused the administration of inhumane tactics, such as cutting power, locking washrooms, and shutting down canteens, to break up their protest. On December 15, the administration escalated its crackdown by shutting down almost the entire campus so that the yearly gathering and march could not be conducted, intensifying student anger.

Disciplinary actions and student voices

Saurabh, a PhD scholar at JMI and a member of the All India Students' Association (AISA), is among the students facing disciplinary action.

Speaking to EdexLive, he detailed how their initial request for permission to hold the December 15 event was denied for the first time. Despite this, students proceeded with the peaceful march, which saw participation from 300 to 400 students. He emphasised that the demonstration did not disrupt academic activities as it was conducted after class hours.

However, the administration responded by issuing show cause notices to him and four others, accusing them of disrupting campus order and pushing a political agenda.

"On February 6, we received messages stating that our responses to the show cause notices were unsatisfactory and that a Disciplinary Committee (DC) hearing had been scheduled. We strongly oppose this and plan to boycott the proceedings while continuing our protest," Saurabh stated. He further accused the administration of adopting inhumane tactics, including cutting power, locking washrooms, and shutting down canteens in an effort to break the protest.

Jyoti, another PhD scholar facing disciplinary action, condemned the administration's response as "inhumane and unjust." She warned that failure to comply with the DC’s ruling could lead to expulsion but affirmed that students would not back down.

The administration’s silence and growing student demands

Sakhi, President of SFI Jamia Unit informed that the progressive student groups on the campus are carrying out a sit-in protest against the non-democratic campus laws and the student body’s key demands are:

Immediate revocation of disciplinary proceedings against Saurabh and others. Withdrawal of all show-cause notices issued to protesting students. Repeal of restrictive office memorandums issued on August 29, 2022, and November 29, 2024. An end to the administrative crackdown on student activism. Reversal of penalties on postering and graffiti-making on campus. A guarantee that no future punitive actions will be taken against students exercising their fundamental rights to peaceful protest and free expression.

Despite repeated attempts by EdexLive to contact the administration, officials have remained unresponsive to calls and messages.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened around the campus, with barricades preventing students from holding press conferences or gathering outside the gates.

The ongoing protests at JMI highlight a larger debate on student rights and academic freedom in India. As tensions continue to escalate, students remain resolute in their demand for democratic spaces within the university, trying their best to sustain their movement until their concerns are addressed.