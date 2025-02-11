ICMAI announces early release of CMA intermediate and final results

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) unexpectedly declared the results for the CMA Intermediate and Final examinations on February 11, 2025, ahead of the initially scheduled date of February 21, according to a report by The Mint.

Students can access their results on the official ICMAI website: https://icmai.in.

To view their results, candidates need to navigate to the 'Students' section on the homepage, select the 'Examination' tab, and click on the link for the December 2024 results. After logging in with the required credentials, they can download and review their scores.



According to a report by Career360, 1,977 students successfully passed the CMA Intermediate December exams, while 3,647 candidates cleared the Final exams.



In an official statement, ICMAI expressed, "We are pleased to announce that the results of the CMA Intermediate and Final Examination will be declared earlier than the previously scheduled date 21st February 2025. The results will now be available on 11th February 2025."



This early release provides candidates additional time to plan their next steps, whether that involves further studies or entering the professional realm.

The CMA qualification is highly regarded in the field of cost and management accounting, and timely access to results is crucial for candidates charting their career paths.



For more detailed information and to view the results, candidates are encouraged to visit the official ICMAI website.