From celebrations to petty wishes, here’s how the internet reacted to the JEE Main results

The results for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 1 are finally out, and as expected, the internet is buzzing with reactions — ranging from proud parents and ecstatic toppers to some rather amusing and unexpected takes on the exam.
With several students securing a perfect 100 NTA score and 39 candidates facing withholding of results due to alleged unfair practices, the day has been anything but ordinary for JEE aspirants.
Here’s how X users reacted to the much-awaited results:
Proud parents and sibling joy
The JEE journey is never just about the students, it’s often a family affair. Parents and siblings took to social media to celebrate the success of their loved ones.
One particularly wholesome tweet came from Ashok (@Cricvizanalys), who couldn’t contain his pride:
“Congrats to my son @primevilgax for securing AIR RANK 10 in JEE Mains 2025.”
Another heartwarming reaction came from Ginniiii (@PahwaGinni), who was in absolute awe of her brother’s achievement:
“Did my brother just score 100 percentile in physics in JEE Mains”
Toppers rejoicing
Naturally, high-scorers were quick to share their joy with the world. One such student, @Aldol_Cannizaro, celebrated his impressive performance:
“Got 99.58 percentile in JEE Mains session 1”
With such a high score, he is surely set for big things in JEE Advanced and beyond.
While many were celebrating, others took to X to share their quirky takes on the exam results.
A NEET aspirant who goes by the name Shriya (@comeonrish) had an unexpected (and hilarious) wish, tweeting, "Praying that my mummy's friend's son gets less than 90 percentile", a sentiment that many students competing under family and Sharma uncle son’s pressure might relate to.
What’s next?
With the first session now behind them, JEE aspirants have little time to rest. Session 2 is right around the corner, and for those who qualify, JEE Advanced 2025 will be the ultimate test to secure a spot in India’s top engineering institutes.
As for now, congratulations to all the successful candidates, and for those who didn’t make it this time, there’s always another shot. The grind never stops!