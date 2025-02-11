From celebrations to petty wishes, here’s how the internet reacted to the JEE Main results

The results for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 1 are finally out, and as expected, the internet is buzzing with reactions — ranging from proud parents and ecstatic toppers to some rather amusing and unexpected takes on the exam.

With several students securing a perfect 100 NTA score and 39 candidates facing withholding of results due to alleged unfair practices, the day has been anything but ordinary for JEE aspirants.

Here’s how X users reacted to the much-awaited results:

Proud parents and sibling joy

The JEE journey is never just about the students, it’s often a family affair. Parents and siblings took to social media to celebrate the success of their loved ones.

One particularly wholesome tweet came from Ashok (@Cricvizanalys), who couldn’t contain his pride:

“Congrats to my son @primevilgax for securing AIR RANK 10 in JEE Mains 2025.”