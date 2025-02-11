Bengaluru metro fares nearly doubled; students demand rollback, 50% concession

Following a steep fare hike, Bengaluru Metro has become the costliest public transit system in India, drawing sharp criticism for its ‘unscientific’ pricing revision.

Metro commuters, particularly students, are demanding that the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) roll back the fare hike, pointing out that while authorities claim a 45 per cent increase, fares have nearly doubled for many shorter routes, significantly inconveniencing students.

The All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO) has called for a 50 per cent concession on Metro fares for students, emphasizsng the financial strain caused by the hike.

"Every day, over 7 lakh passengers use the Metro, with nearly 30 percent of them being students. This fare hike has severely impacted students' ability to afford their daily commute," AIDSO stated.

The organisation criticised the increase, which took effect on February 9, 2025, arguing that the Metro Rail project — originally designed to promote public transport and ease traffic congestion — has now become a financial burden on common people and students due to the sudden price hike.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also submitted a representation urging BMRCL to reconsider the fare hike. BJP leaders highlighted that Bengaluru Metro fares are now 60 per cent higher than those in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata.

On social media, netizens have launched the #RevokeMetroFareHike campaign, amplifying public discontent and calling for an immediate revision of the fare structure.