University of Surrey to establish campus in Gujarat's GIFT city | Here are details

The University of Surrey, a prominent institution from the United Kingdom (UK), is set to inaugurate an International Branch Campus (IBC) in Gujarat's GIFT City during the 2026-27 academic year, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

This development marks the seventh instance of a foreign university establishing a presence in India.



The initial academic offerings at the GIFT City campus will encompass programmes in Artificial Intelligence (AI), data science, and business management. These disciplines have been selected to align with the evolving demands of both the Indian and global job markets.



Professor Max Lu, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Surrey, emphasised the institution's commitment to international collaboration and educational excellence. He stated, "Our expansion into India represents a significant milestone in our mission to provide world-class education and foster global partnerships."



GIFT City, envisioned as a global financial and Information Technology (IT) services hub, offers a strategic location for international educational institutions aiming to tap into India's vast talent pool.

The establishment of the University of Surrey's campus is anticipated to enhance educational opportunities for Indian students, providing access to the university's renowned programmes without necessitating overseas travel.



This initiative aligns with India's broader strategy to attract esteemed foreign universities, thereby, enriching the country's higher education landscape. The presence of international institutions is expected to introduce diverse perspectives and elevate academic standards within India.



In recent years, several other foreign universities have announced plans to establish campuses in India, reflecting the nation's growing appeal as a destination for global education providers. The University of Surrey's forthcoming campus in GIFT City underscores this trend, highlighting India's emergence as a focal point for international academic collaboration.



The University of Surrey's decision to establish a campus in India is poised to strengthen educational ties between the UK and India, offering students enhanced access to global learning opportunities.