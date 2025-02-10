UKSSSC Group C exam 2025: Syllabus, exam pattern & preparation strategy

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) Group C exam serves as a gateway to various government job opportunities in Uttarakhand. This was stated in a report by MoneyControl.

With 241 vacancies available, candidates must adopt a strategic approach to secure a position. A thorough understanding of the UKSSSC Group C syllabus and exam pattern is essential for success. This article provides a comprehensive guide to the 2025 syllabus, helping aspirants streamline their preparation and maximise their chances.



The UKSSSC Group C exam consists of 100 marks and must be completed within two hours. Candidates should note that 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer. The minimum qualifying score is 45% for General category candidates and 35% for other categories.



UKSSSC group C 2025 syllabus overview

The UKSSSC Group C syllabus is structured into multiple sections, with five core subjects mandatory for all candidates. Understanding the weightage and topic distribution in each section is crucial for targeted preparation.



Effective preparation strategy

- Understand the syllabus: Carefully analyse the syllabus to identify strong and weak areas in each subject.

- Create a study plan: Design a realistic study schedule, allocating time-based on subject importance and proficiency level.

- Gather study material: Refer to relevant textbooks, study guides, and previous years' question papers for structured preparation.

- Practice regularly: Solve practice questions and mock tests to assess progress and identify improvement areas.

- Improve time management: Focus on answering questions within the stipulated time to enhance speed and accuracy.

- Stay consistent & positive: Regular revision and a positive mindset will help in better retention and overall performance.



With the right approach and dedicated preparation, candidates can boost their chances of securing a position in the UKSSSC Group C recruitment 2025. Stay committed, stay focused, and keep practising!