UGC-NET results 2025 expected today; how to download scorecards

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will most likely announce the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) Results today Monday, February 10. The results will be announced on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The UGC-NET was held in two shifts from January 3 to January 27, 2025. On February 3, the NTA closed the objection window for answer keys. After receiving objections, experts will analyse them and issue a final/revised answer key and results.

Here’s how candidates can check their results:

Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in Click on the most recent news area on the site Click on the UGC NET Results December session link Enter your registration number and date of birth The results will be presented on the screen Check the results and download them for future reference

UGC-NET determines the eligibility for the Junior Research Fellowships (JRF), appointment as assistant professors, and admission to PhD programmes at Indian universities and colleges. The exam is administered twice a year, often in June and December, and covers more than 85 subjects.

The scorecard will include information on the qualifying status, candidate's name, roll number, application number, category, topic name, and total marks obtained.

Candidates will need to score at least 40 per cent in the General category and 35 per cent in the Other Backward Class (Non-Creamy Layer), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Scheduled Caste (SCs) categories.