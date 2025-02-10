Students are cultural Ambassadors: Karnataka Minister Madhu Bangarappa

Karnataka's Minister of the School Education Department Madhu Bangarappa recently termed the students to work as cultural ambassadors of the state and country so that they can pass on the arts and culture to the future generation along with education.

Addressing the students after inaugurating the two-day State Level Prathibha Karanji and Cultural programme, he said the government is not providing sufficient funds for these types of cultural activities. "I will discuss the issue with the Chief Minister and ensure that sufficient funds are allocated for these types of cultural activities in future. This will help to preserve culture," he added, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Terming India as a country with diverse culture, art, and languages, the minister said that these things have to be carried forward to the next generations, and Pratibha Karanji and Kalotsava are the modes which will help in this regard.

Minister expressed happiness in watching more than 1,200 children who secured first place at the cluster level, taluk and district level participating in the state-level competition and said that there is a great connection between education and culture, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Steps to recruit 15K new teachers

The minister said, we have already recruited 13,000 teachers and steps will be taken to recruit 15,000 new teachers and the proposal will be discussed with the Chief Minister.

In addition, the process of recruiting teachers for aided schools will be started. In the Kalyana Karnataka region, 80 percent of the vacant teacher posts will be filled as soon as possible and work will be done to upgrade education, he said.