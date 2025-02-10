SBI Clerk Prelims admit card 2025 released: Download junior associate call letter at sbi.co.in

The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially released the SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 for candidates appearing in the Junior Associate recruitment examination, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

Aspirants who have applied for the SBI Clerk recruitment drive can now access and download their call letter from the official website — https://sbi.co.in.



The SBI Clerk Preliminary Examination 2025 is a crucial step for candidates seeking to secure the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) position in various branches of SBI across the country. The admit card serves as a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall and contains vital details such as the exam date, time, venue, and important instructions.



To download the admit card, candidates need to follow these steps:

1. Visit the official SBI website: https://sbi.co.in.

2. Navigate to the Careers section and locate the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 link.

3. Enter your registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.

4. Click on Submit to view and download your SBI Clerk Prelims admit card.

5. Take a printout of the admit card for future reference.



Candidates must carefully check all the details mentioned on their SBI Clerk hall ticket, including their name, exam date, and test centre address. Any discrepancies should be immediately reported to SBI for rectification.



The SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 exam is expected to be conducted in multiple shifts across various examination centres. The test will assess candidates on English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. Those who clear the prelims will move on to the SBI Clerk Mains Examination, which serves as the final selection stage.



With the admit card now available, aspirants should focus on last-minute revision and ensure they reach the exam centre well in advance on the day of the test. For further updates and notifications regarding the SBI Clerk recruitment process, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website.