NTR district: Three arrested for sexually exploiting student & blackmailing her with private photos

NTR District Police arrested three persons for allegedly sexually exploiting an engineering girl student and blackmailing her with photos taken in an inappropriate condition.

According to Nandigama Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) A Bala Gangadhar Tilak, the three accused were identified as SK Gali Saida, Shaik Hussain and Ch Prabhu Kumar, all are natives of Kanchikacherla town, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The survivor is pursuing a second-year engineering course in a private college, Paritala, and resides in a hostel near the college campus. The prime accused, Gali Saida, met the victim girl through common friends, and he befriended the girl in the name of love and proposed to marry her.

Believing him, the girl accepted his proposal. Two months ago, he took the girl to his friend's room located in Kanchikacherla where he sexually assaulted her and took her obscene photographs and videos.

Later, the prime accused, Saida, shared the nude photos of the girl with his two other friends, who threatened to upload obscene photos of her online and sexually exploited her repeatedly.

Unable to bear their torture anymore, she filed a complaint with the police.

A case was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Information Technology (IT) Act. Further investigation is ongoing.

"Saida shared photos and videos of the girl with the other accused Hussain and Prabhu Kumar, who further blackmailed her to fulfil their carnal desires. They were arrested and have seized the mobile phones of the accused, which would be sent to the forensic science laboratory (FSL) for examination," said ACP Tilak, according to the report by The New Indian Express.