NEET-PG 2024: Stray vacancy counselling schedule updated

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has updated the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET (UG), 2024 stray vacancy round counselling schedule.

The Stray Vacancy Round enrollment period will begin on February 12 and end on February 16, 2025. The choice filling and locking will take place between February 13 and February 16, 2025, with the seat allotment outcome will be announced on February 19, 2025, News18 reports.

Students must report to their allocated colleges between February 20 and February 28, 2025, for document verification and completion of the admission procedure. The Round 3 counselling will end on February 16, with state counselling (All India Quota, Deemed, and Central State Quota) reporting extended to February 15, 2025.

Previously, the MCC decreased the cut-off percentage for NEET PG counselling in 2024. According to the official notification, candidates from the General Category/Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category who scored 15 percentile or more were qualified to participate in the counselling.

Candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribes (SC)/Other Backward Classes (OBC)/Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories were eligible to participate in counselling if they scored in the top 10 per cent.

Here’s how to check your seat allotment:

Visit the official NEET PG website at mcc.nic.in. The counselling Round 3 seat allotment result can be found on the homepage. A PDF file will be shown on the screen, comprising the names and roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates, as well as the assigned institutes. Check your roll number and name. Download and print the page for future use.

Candidates must also carry the following documents for verification: