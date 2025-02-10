Indian engineer exposes racist abuse by US job scammer: "You people can’t be..."

An Indian engineer recently took to social media to expose a disturbing case of racist abuse while confronting a United States (US)-based job scammer, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

The engineer, who was approached with a fraudulent job offer, decided to call out the scammer — only to be met with offensive remarks.



In a now-viral exchange, the scammer resorted to racial insults after being questioned about the legitimacy of the job offer. "You people can’t be…" the scammer said, making a discriminatory remark that has sparked widespread outrage online.

"I filed a complain to the HR. I'm locked out of my company account. I didn't notice yesterday because I was overwhelmed and slept, but I think I was locked out of my account soon after the report to HR," he added.



Job scams targeting professionals, particularly those from South Asian countries, have been on the rise. Fraudsters often pose as recruiters, offering high-paying jobs in the US, only to extract sensitive personal information or money from unsuspecting job seekers. While many such scams operate in silence, this particular incident has gained traction because of the racist undertones in the scammer's response.



Social media users have widely condemned the incident, with many sharing their own experiences of encountering job scams and online discrimination. The engineer’s decision to publicly expose the scam has also led to renewed discussions about the need for stricter action against fraudulent recruitment practices.



As online job scams continue to evolve, experts advise job seekers to remain vigilant, verify recruiter credentials, and report suspicious activity to authorities.