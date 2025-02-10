IIT Roorkee relocates GATE 2025 exam centers from Prayagraj to Lucknow on February 15-16 owing to Maha Kumbh

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has announced a change in examination centres for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025, which is scheduled for February 15 and 16. This was stated in a report by The Times of India.

Candidates initially assigned to centres in Prayagraj will now take their exams in Lucknow. This decision was made to avoid potential logistical challenges, given the large gatherings expected during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.



IIT Roorkee has issued new admit cards for the affected candidates. The official website states: "GATE-2025 exam centres changed to Lucknow for candidates who were earlier allotted Prayagraj for 15th and 16th February 2025 amid Mahakumbh. The candidates are advised to download the freshly released admit cards from the GOAPS portal."



To download the revised admit card, candidates should:

1. Visit the official website: gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

2. Click on the applicant's login link on the homepage.

3. Log in to your account and download the new admit card.

4. Print a copy of the admit card for future reference.



IIT Roorkee has been conducting GATE 2025 on February 1, 2, 15, and 16. The results are expected to be declared in March. Previously, the institute also changed the examination centre for candidates appearing in Prayagraj for the February 1 and 2 examinations.



For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official GATE 2025 website.