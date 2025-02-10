“Deportations won’t affect Indian students in US universities”: Arizona State University President

Prof Michael M Crow, President of Arizona State University (ASU), recently stated that Indian students studying in the United States of America (USA) should not worry too much about the deportation drives that started after President Donald Trump took office in January this year.

In an exclusive interview with Financial Express, Prof Crow said, “The crackdown is not on students who are in the US with valid student visas. Campuses will be unaffected.”

Mentioning that over 6,600 Indian students are enrolled in ASU alone, he praised their capability and ability to adapt to situations. “Two of our student body presidents are from India. I have observed that Indian students usually don’t feel ‘left out’ — they run for elections, become campus leaders, get campus jobs, internships, etc,” he told Financial Express.

Prof Crow added that ASU has tied up with various Indian higher educational institutions, including Rajalakshmi Engineering College (Chennai), Anurag University (Hyderabad), Chitkara University (Punjab), and Shiv Nadar University (Greater Noida) to offer joint undergraduate (UG) and masters courses.

“...once they complete their course in India, they can come to the ASU for graduate training, and can also get OPT (Optional Practical Training) in the US and then come back to India. The opportunities are unlimited,” he told Financial Express.