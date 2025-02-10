CBSE clarifies key exam concerns: Sample papers, word limits, and more

As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) prepares to commence the Class X and XII Board examinations on February 15, 2025, students are intensifying their study efforts. This was stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

It's natural for examinees to have various questions regarding exam protocols and preparation strategies. To assist, we've compiled answers to a few frequently asked questions, as provided by CBSE on their official website.



1. Are marks awarded for good presentation?

While CBSE does not allocate separate marks for presentation, students should ensure their answers are neat and well-organised, with key points underlined for emphasis.



2. Does failing a pre-board examination prevent a student from appearing in the Board examination?

Pre-board exams are designed to assess a student's preparedness for the Board exams. A student cannot be barred from taking the Board examination solely based on pre-board performance, provided they meet other eligibility criteria.



3. I feel anxious when peers mention they've revised the syllabus multiple times, while I haven't completed it once. What should I do?

CBSE advises students not to panic. Instead, focus on your preparation by creating a daily study schedule and adhering to regular practice sessions.



4. Are pre-board examination marks considered in the final Board examination results?

No, the marks obtained in pre-board examinations are not included in the Board examination scores.



5. Are whiteners and gel pens permitted in board exams?

The use of whiteners is prohibited during Board exams. However, students are allowed to use blue or royal blue ink gel pens.



6. Are marks deducted for exceeding the word limit or for spelling mistakes, especially in language papers?

CBSE states that no marks are deducted for exceeding the word limit. However, marks may be deducted for spelling mistakes and other errors in language papers.



7. Will questions be directly taken from the Board’s sample papers?

Sample question papers are designed to familiarise students with the exam's format, pattern, and question types. However, actual exam questions can be drawn from any part of the syllabus. Therefore, students should prepare thoroughly across the entire syllabus.



8. Are there specific chapters students should focus on to score well?

CBSE does not recommend selective study. Students are expected to study the entire prescribed syllabus comprehensively and understand all concepts to perform well in the examination.



By addressing these common concerns, CBSE aims to guide students toward effective preparation strategies, ensuring they approach the examinations with confidence and clarity.