UPSC CSE (Prelims) 2025 application deadline extended: Here is the new deadline

The Union Public Service Commission of India (UPSC) announced an extension to the application deadline for the Civil Service Examination (CSE) (Prelims), 2025 and the Indian Forest Service Examination (IFoS) (Prelims), 2025 today, February 8.

In a public circular, the UPSC said, “The last date for submission for CS(P)-2025 & IFoS(P)-2025 has been extended till 18.02.2025 (06:00 PM).”

Further, the UPSC stated that the correction window for the applications will be open for seven days after the last date of application, ie till February 25.

Candidates wanting to appear for CS (P) 2025 and IFoS (P) 2025 can find the direct link for application on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Before applying, they must first create a One-Time Registration (OTR) profile. The OTR profile is valid for a lifetime, and those who have previously made one can simply fill out the application form.

Previously, the deadline to apply for the Civil Services (Preliminary) examination, 2025 was February 11, 2025, but this has been extended.