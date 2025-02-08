Tiruppur district: College student injured in accident declared brain dead

An 18-year-old college student, who was injured in an accident on Thursday, February 6, when a private bus overturned near Pallagoundanpalayam in Tiruppur district on the Salem - Cochin National Highway, was declared brain dead at the hospital on Friday, February 7.

The student was identified as M Gururaj, (18), of Umachi Valasu in Tiruppur district. He was studying his first year at a private college near Perundurai of Erode district, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Police said, "A private bus heading from Tiruppur New Bus Stand to Erode met with an accident on Thursday morning. Two private college students and more than 63 passengers were injured in the accident. Gururaj, who was injured in the accident, was admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore for treatment. However, he was declared brain dead at the hospital on Friday."

The Uthukuli police have registered a case against the bus driver Marasamy (42), and conductor Duraisamy (40), Perundurai. Both of them are undergoing treatment at hospitals in Erode.

The police said both will be arrested after treatment.

The others injured in the accident are receiving treatment at hospitals in Tiruppur, Coimbatore and Erode districts, stated the report by The New Indian Express.