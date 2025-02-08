Tiruchy: 5 arrested over sexual harassment of Class IV student

Five people, including the school correspondent and her husband, have been arrested following allegations of sexual harassment of a Class IV student at a private Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) school in Manapparai in Tiruchy district, police said on Friday, February 7.

The incident has sparked off massive protests by parents and relatives in Manapparai.

According to police sources, the incident happened after the nine-year-old girl took part in a drawing competition in her classroom on Thursday. She was sexually harassed by J Vasanth (54), the husband of school correspondent V Sudha. He is also a member of the school’s board of directors, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

After reaching home, the girl told her parents about the alleged incident. Shocked, her parents and relatives went to the school and had an argument with the school management on this.

Later, when the CCTV footage was checked, it was confirmed that he had sexually harassed her, sources added.

Police said, “Angry parents and relatives of the minor girl attacked Vasanth, and vandalised two cars and classroom windows of a nearby matriculation school belonging to the same management. Later, they staged a road blockade at Nochimedu on Tiruchy-Dindigul national highway demanding immediate arrest of those involved in the incident.”

Subsequently, a police team comprising Tiruchy range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) V Varun Kumar and Trichy Superintendent of Police (SP) S Selvanagarathinam rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesters, who dispersed after the officials promised to take action.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s grandmother, the Manapparai All Women Police have registered a case under sections 9 (f), 9 (m), 10, 19, 21 (i) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against Vasanth.

Police said Vasanth, his wife Sudha, school secretary M Marachi, deputy correspondent M Ilanchezhiyan and principal P Jayalakshmi were arrested in connection with the case.

Vasanth is the main accused, who is undergoing treatment as an in-patient at Tiruchy Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) after being attacked by the girl's relatives, police said, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

District Collector M Pradeep Kumar met with reporters at Tiruchy where he said, “A holiday was declared for the school on Friday to collect more evidence. The school would function as usual on Monday. A detailed inquiry has been conducted into the matter. The district administration will take stern action against anyone involved in such acts.”

When contacted, a senior police officer from Tiruchy Rural said, “The case is under investigation. We cannot say anything now. Appropriate action will be taken."