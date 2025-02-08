Schools in Varanasi to reopen on February 10 after extended Maha Kumbh Mela break

Varanasi schools, which were initially scheduled to reopen after the Maha Kumbh Mela holidays, will now resume classes on February 10, as stated in a report by Sakshi Post.

Originally, the holidays were set to conclude on February 5, but they have now been extended until February 8.

The extension is due to the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, which has drawn millions of devotees from across the country. The local administration is ensuring the smooth conduct of this grand spiritual event, which is considered one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.



As a result, schools in Varanasi will remain closed until February 8 and will officially reopen on February 10. While students are enjoying an extended break, schools have introduced online classes to prevent academic disruptions and ensure that students stay on track with their curriculum.



Once schools reopen, regular academic schedules will resume. Students are expected to attend classes as per their usual timetable from February 10 onwards. Authorities have clarified that this extension is a one-time adjustment due to the Maha Kumbh Mela, and schools will adhere to their standard academic calendar after reopening.



With the additional holidays, students have received a longer break, but academic continuity remains a priority. Parents and students are advised to check with their respective schools for any further updates regarding schedules or online learning arrangements.