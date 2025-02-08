Rajasthan medicos march to collectorate demanding action against Sedwa SDM who misbehaved with duty doctor

On February 7, 2025, around 300 medicos in Rajasthan took out a candle march from the Government District Hospital, Sedwa, to the Collectorate Office, demanding immediate action against the Sedwa's Subdivisional Magistrate (SDM) who misbehaved with a doctor on duty.





Giving more details, Dr Lakshya Mittal, National President of United Doctors’ Front (UDF) said, "Following the candle march by all medical, resident and government doctors for about 15 minutes, around 10 pm, several medical associations participated in a Zoom meeting to decide the further plan of action."



The three main associations that participated in the meeting are:

- United Doctors' Front (UDF)

- United Private Clinics & Hospitals Association of Rajasthan (UPCHAR)

- All Rajasthan in Service Doctors Association (ARISDA)

Additionally, members from the India Medical Association (IMA) and other associations have joined the meeting.

"As the police are yet to file an FIR against the SDM, we are halting medical healthcare services in both government and private institutions and hospitals. All the medicos have jointly agreed that until FIR filing and strict action is taken against the SDM, the medical services will remain shut," said Mittal.

The front has already scheduled to shut down elective services on Monday, February 10, 2025. Disclosing more details, Mittal said, "We are planning to meet the Chief Secretary of Rajasthan, Sudhansh Pant, on Monday (February 10) to discuss the matter."



To recall, on February 1, in a confrontation between SDM Badri Narayan Vishnoi and a doctor at a primary health clinic (PHC) in the district, Vishnoi aggressively ordered the doctor to attend to a patient in the emergency ward and threatened him with police action.

Following this, the doctor repeatedly informed him that he had already attended to the patient and reminded him of 250 other patients in the outpatient department.