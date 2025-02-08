PS4, PS5 players hit by massive outage at PlayStation Network, Sony yet to respond

A massive PlayStation Network (PSN) outage has prevented PS4 and PS5 customers from accessing essential services such as online gaming, account management, and digital purchases.

The disruption began at 7.00 pm European Standard Time (5.30 pm Indian Standard Time - IST), according to Hindustan Times, and affected a large number of players. As of yet, Sony has not offered any information about the cause of the outage, leaving many gamers unhappy and unsure when services will be restored.

The outage has affected countless people throughout the world, who are unable to log in or play multiplayer games.

The PlayStation status page stated that essential PSN services such as the PlayStation Store, PlayStation Video, and PlayStation Direct are not currently available.

Additionally, the outage impacts PSN-connected devices such as PlayStation VR, PS Vita, and web-based access.

The specific cause of the outage is unknown, prompting discussion among users. Some have suggested server overload, while others believe the outage was caused by a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack.

Despite rising concern, Sony has yet to issue an official statement addressing the issue or provide an estimated date or time for when services will be fully restored. As the outage persists, many people are still waiting for answers from the corporation.