Protest erupts outside private school after alleged sexual assault of five-year-old girl

A large crowd gathered outside a private school on Friday, February 7, to protest following the alleged sexual assault of a five-year-old girl by a senior student who is a foreign national in the national capital. This was stated in a report by NDTV.

The girl's parents have expressed their outrage, claiming that despite the incident occurring five months ago, the police have yet to apprehend the accused.



The incident reportedly took place in August of the previous year, with a First Information Report (FIR) filed in September under section 75(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The case came to light on September 16, when the child confided in her parents, using alarming language that led them to investigate further.



Following this revelation, the victim's parents approached the school principal and subsequently filed a police complaint on September 18. According to the complaint, the child disclosed that she had been inappropriately touched by a boy she recognised from the school bus.

The family also reported that the child had sustained injuries during the alleged assault and has been left severely traumatised, undergoing extensive medical examinations and questioning as a result of the incident. The protestors are demanding immediate and stringent action against the accused to ensure justice for the young victim.