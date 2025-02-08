OU students demand deferral of exams

Hundreds of students staged a protest at the Osmania University (OU) in Hyderabad, Telangana, on Friday, February 7, which continued till night over several issues related to the semester exams.

They demanded the exams be postponed and rescheduled from February 18, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The students alleged the university was conducting the semester exams without even completing the syllabus, thus making it difficult for them to prepare for the exams.

Gathering at the administration wing, they demanded that the exams be postponed to the first week of March and that the university accept 70% attendance so that students would be eligible to take the exams, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

A Special Economic Zone (KSEZ) Colony teacher, N Sudheer, in U Kothapalli mandal, Kakinada district, has been suspended for misbehaving with a Class V girl student. The suspension followed a complaint from the student's parents. On February 6, the Mandal Education Officer submitted a preliminary report to the District Education Officer (DEO).

After careful consideration of the complaint and the detailed report from the parents, DEO P Ramesh issued the suspension orders for Sudheer.