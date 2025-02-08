NEET-UG 2025: Here are the new tie-breaker rules introduced by NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has introduced new tie-breaker rules for the National Eligibility and Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025 scores if the existing ones are not enough to conclude.

According to the NEET-UG information bulletin, if a tie between applicants' marks remains unresolved after the present seven-point procedure, an impartial expert committee will examine the case and settle the issue through a "random process", reports Hindustan Times.

If two or more students receive equivalent marks or percentile scores in the NEET UG 2025, their ranking in the All India merit list will be calculated as follows:

The candidate obtaining higher marks or percentile score in Biology (Botany & Zoology), followed by The candidate who obtains higher marks or percentile score in Chemistry, followed by The candidate with higher marks or percentile scores in Physics The candidate with the lowest proportion of attempted incorrect answers and accurate answers in all subjects in the test The candidate with a lower proportion of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Biology (Botany & Zoology) The candidate with a smaller proportion of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Chemistry The candidate with a smaller proportion of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Physics

If these seven criteria are exhausted and the tie still exists, the NTA will settle it using a random procedure guided by an independent expert committee.