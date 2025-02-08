JNU students protest against professor’s arrest in Rs 1.8 crore NAAC bribery scandal

Students from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and other Delhi universities staged a protest against the recent corruption allegations against Rajeev Sijariya, a professor and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated politician, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The demonstration, led by student activists, called for accountability in higher education governance following Sijariya’s arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a bribery case linked to the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).



A joint delegation, including Avijit Ghosh, Vice-President of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU), and Amulya, Joint Secretary of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) Delhi, submitted a memorandum to the University Grants Commission (UGC) authorities.

The alleged bribery, amounting to Rs 1.8 crore, has sparked widespread outrage among students and academics, who see it as part of a deeper crisis in the education system.



Protesters raised concerns over the increasing influence of political and ideological organisations like the RSS in higher education institutions, arguing that it compromises academic integrity. SFI activists highlighted the growing instances of corruption within universities, warning that such practices threaten educational standards.



Avijit Ghosh, JNUSU VP, stated, “This scam, exceeding a crore, is merely the tip of the iceberg. There are other instances of such corruption across the country. Why is UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar not answering students? How can we remain silent when academic standards and rankings are being bought and sold?”



Another student leader echoed similar concerns, stressing that the erosion of academic quality must be confronted. As protests continue, student groups demand greater transparency and stricter measures to prevent corruption in the country’s higher education system.