Infosys lays off 700 freshers at Mysuru campus; NITES alleges unethical dismissals

In a move that has sparked controversy, Information Technology (IT) giant Infosys has reportedly laid off nearly 700 freshers from its Mysuru campus, according to the IT employees’ union, Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), a report by NDTV stated. The union claims that the affected employees were terminated just a few months after being onboarded.



NITES further alleged that the freshers were being compelled to sign confidentiality agreements, which it believes is an attempt to suppress details regarding the layoffs.



"In a shocking and unethical move, Infosys has begun forcefully laying off around 700 campus recruits who were onboarded just a few months ago," said Harpreet Singh Saluja, President of NITES, in an official statement.



The union also claimed that Infosys deployed security personnel and bouncers during the termination process to intimidate employees. According to Saluja, the affected individuals were not allowed to carry mobile phones, leaving them unable to document the incident or seek immediate assistance.



Expressing concerns over the abrupt dismissals, NITES has called for immediate government intervention, citing the impact on the terminated employees. The union announced that it is filing an official complaint with the Ministry of Labour and Employment, demanding strict action against Infosys.



However, Infosys has defended its actions, stating that the employees in question failed to clear multiple internal assessments, which are part of the company’s standard onboarding process.



"All freshers get three attempts to clear the assessment, failing which they will not be able to continue with the organisation, as is also mentioned in their contract. This process has been in existence for over two decades," the company said in a statement.



Infosys emphasised that these measures are necessary to ensure that only those who meet the required performance standards remain with the company.



Meanwhile, NITES has strongly opposed the terminations, calling them a case of "corporate exploitation."



"This blatant corporate exploitation cannot be allowed to continue, and we urge the government to take swift action to uphold the rights and dignity of Indian IT workers," said Saluja.



As the dispute intensifies, it raises larger concerns about job security and ethical employment practices in India’s IT sector.