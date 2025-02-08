DU: Annual placement & internship drive to begin on February 10

The University of Delhi (DU) will conduct its annual placement and internship campaign from February 10 to 21, 2025.

This project, organised by the Central Placement Cell (CPC) under the Dean of Student Welfare, aims to assist students in finding job opportunities and internships that are relevant to their academic backgrounds and future goals.

Business Today reports that the recruitment procedure will be open to ordinary undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and PhD students. Notably, participation in the event will be free of charge, allowing all eligible candidates to apply without financial constraints.

The drive will take place in Rooms 4 and 5 of the Conference Centre located opposite the Botany Department at Gate 4 of the university. Students can register by scanning the QR code in the university's official announcement.

Here's how you apply:

Visit the official DU Placement 2025 website Click on the DU Placement 2025 drive link on the homepage Complete the application form on the next page that opens Complete the form and download the confirmation page Save a hard copy for future reference

The CPC emphasises the importance of this initiative to connect students with industry recruiters and stakeholders.

Students should check the university's official website frequently to get direct access to the application link and other updates.