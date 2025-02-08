CUET PG 2025: NTA closes extended registration window today, exam from March 13

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the extended registration window for the Common University Entrance Test - Postgraduate (CUET-PG) 2025 today. Initially, the deadline was February 1, but following requests from candidates and stakeholders, it was extended to February 8. This was stated in a report by Zee News.

Those who still wish to apply can do so on the official CUET PG website — https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/. The application fee payment window will remain open until February 9, 2025. Additionally, the correction window will be available from February 10 to February 12, allowing candidates to make necessary changes to their application forms.



As per the official information bulletin, the CUET PG 2025 advance city intimation slip will be released in the first week of March 2025. The admit cards will be issued three to four days before the exam.



The CUET PG 2025 examination will take place from March 13 to March 31, 2025, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The question paper will be bilingual, available in both English and Hindi, except for language-specific papers, MTech/Higher Sciences, and Acharya papers — excluding Hindu Studies, Baudha Darshan, and Indian Knowledge System.

The exam will have a duration of 90 minutes, and each paper will consist of 75 questions.



Steps to apply for CUET PG 2025:

1. Visit the official website: https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/

2. Click on the registration link on the homepage.

3. Enter the required registration details.

4. Log in to your account after completing the registration.

5. Fill out the application form and pay the required fee.

6. Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

7. Print a hard copy for future reference.



CUET PG 2025 application fee:

- General category: Rs 1,400 for two test papers; Rs 700 for each additional paper.

- OBC-NCL (Other Backward Classes-Non-Creamy Layer) /Gen-EWS (EWS stands for Economically Weaker Section) candidates: Rs 1,200 for two papers; Rs 600 per additional paper.

- SC(Schedule Caste)/ST (Schedule Tribe)/Third Gender candidates: Rs 1,100 for two papers; Rs 600 per additional paper.

- PwBD (Person with Benchmark Disability) candidates: Rs 1,000 for two papers; Rs 600 per additional paper.



Candidates can make payments via net banking, debit/credit card, UPI, or wallet. Any applicable GST and other charges will be borne by the candidate as per government or bank regulations.



With the deadline being today, interested candidates must complete their applications promptly to avoid missing out.