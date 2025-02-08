As many as 16 students of tribal welfare residential school fall ill after eating sambar and cowpeas

Sixteen students of Damaravancha Tribal Welfare Residential School fell ill after eating sambar and cowpeas on Thursday night, Febryary 6, in Gudur mandal, Mahabubabad district.

Out of them, four students who reported abdominal pain and vomiting were admitted to a local hospital. Their health condition is said to be stable, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Former health minister T Harish Rao took to X to post that hundreds of food poisoning cases were being reported under the Congress rule. Though Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy warned the officials that the government would arrest those who provided contaminated food to students, there has been no action so far, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

In more news...

With Class X board exams starting on March 17, NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha urged students to stay focused and work hard to achieve the best results. He advised teachers to give special attention to students lagging in certain subjects and avoid unnecessary holidays.

On Friday, February 7, Dr Lakshmisha conducted a surprise inspection at the Zilla Parishad High School in Mulapadu of Ibrahimpatnam to assess academic standards. Arriving at 8.55 am, he interacted with Class X teachers, posed questions, and used the digital board to explain concepts in mathematics and social studies.