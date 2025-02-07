Tiruchy: PG medical student dies as his car collides with a loading auto

A postgraduate (PG) medical student died on Wednesday evening, February 5, after his car collided with a parked vehicle at Siruganur in the Tiruchy district on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway.

According to police, A Deepakraj (32) hailed from Pirattiyur in Srirangam taluk. He was studying in the first year of the MD Anesthesiology at Tiruchy Government Medical College Hospital, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

On Wednesday evening, he was going by car to his mother-in-law's house in Padalur to invite them to his younger brother's wedding. While approaching a private college near Siruganur, he unexpectedly collided with a loading auto that was parked on the roadside along the Tiruchy-Chennai NH.

In this, he sustained severe injuries to his forehead and was taken to a private medical college in Irungalur. There the doctor who examined him declared him brought dead, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Following this, Siruganur police registered a case and are investigating the matter.

With the demand for a stipend hike, Tirupati SV Veterinary University students staged a protest by forming a human chain near the Mahatma Pule statue at Balaji Colony on Thursday, February 6.

Before forming a human chain, students, on a large scale, took out a protest rally from the SVU admin building to the Balaji Colony Circle via the Chitoor-Chandragiri highway, stated a report by The New Indian Express.