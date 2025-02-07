RGUHS releases 2025 UG exam results: Check your EMS score online

Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) has officially released the annual results for various undergraduate (UG) courses, including MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery), BHMS (Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery), BSc (Nursing is Bachelor of Science in Nursing) Nursing, BPharma (Bachelor of Pharmacy), and others.

Students who appeared for these exams can now check and download their RGUHS result 2025 through the university's official result portal — https://gnanasangama.karnataka.gov.in. To access their results, candidates must enter their registration number on the portal.



EMS results 2025 declared

As per the latest update, RGUHS has published the results for multiple undergraduate programmes. Students can now view their EMS results 2025 through the university’s exam portal.



Steps to check RGUHS results 2025 online

Candidates can follow these steps to check their semester EMS results for various UG programmes:



1. Visit the official result portal – https://gnanasangama.karnataka.gov.in.

2. Enter your Registration Number, select your course, and click on ‘View’.

3. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

4. Download or print the scorecard for future reference.