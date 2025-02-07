“Officers in uniform conducting random checks”, say Indian students in USA amid deportations

Following the recent deportation of 104 persons, Indian students pursuing higher education in the United States are on edge, as surveillance from law enforcement agencies has increased.

Many students reported that random checks had been regular of late, with officers in uniform demanding to examine their ID cards or check their work authorisation documents if they are on Optional Practical Training (OPT), Times of India reports.

While an OPT, which is initially provided for one year after college, allows students to work for a specified duration, individuals on F1 visas are only allowed to work 20 hours per week at on-campus positions.

However, students frequently exceed this work-time limit to earn extra money. As most students work part-time at local grocery stores, petrol stations, and restaurants, they believe the recent inspections are primarily centred in these areas.

Most of them take these occupations for an hourly wage of $7 to $10. Students reported that these screenings have heightened community concerns about deportation. However, they were unsure of the officials' identities.

A few claimed to have been questioned by local police, while others claimed to have been "interrogated" by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the United States Border Patrol (USBP) officials. Multiple emails to ICE and USBP went unanswered.

Given the current scenario, experts advise students to avoid unauthorised work.