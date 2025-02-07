MP NEET PG Counselling registration reopened following court directive

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, has announced the reopening of the registration portal for NEET PG 2024 counselling, as stated in a report by The Times of India.

This decision comes in compliance with the final order of the high court bench in WP 4305/2025 dated February 5, 2025. The registration window is now active from February 6, 2025, at 5.00 pm, and will remain open until February 10, 2025, at midnight.

Eligible candidates who have qualified for NEET PG 2024 are encouraged to complete their registration within this timeframe by visiting the official website https://dme.mponline.gov.in.



The official notice states, "In compliance with a final order of the Hon’ble High Court bench in WP 4305/2025 dated February 5, 2025, the portal for registration shall be opened from February 6, 2025 (5 pm) to February 10, 2025 (midnight) for fresh candidates who have qualified in NEET PG 2024.

The notice regarding one-time registration published on March 10, 2024 stands cancelled."



In addition to reopening the registration portal, the DME has extended the reporting deadline for candidates allotted seats in the MP NEET PG Round 2 counselling. Initially set for February 7, 2025, the new deadline for in-person reporting for document verification and admission is now February 10, 2025. Furthermore, the window for upgradation for the MOP UP round by admitted candidates has been extended until February 11, 2025.



The revised schedule is as follows:

- Reporting at allotted college in person for document verification and admission: January 31 to February 10, 2025



- Online resignations/cancellation of admission at the college level: January 31 to February 10, 2025



- Willingness for upgradation for MOP UP Round by admitted candidates through candidate’s login: January 31 to February 11, 2025



Candidates are advised to adhere to these updated timelines and ensure all necessary procedures are completed within the specified dates. For detailed information and to access official notices, please visit the DME Madhya Pradesh website at https://dme.mponline.gov.in.



Staying informed about these updates is crucial for all candidates participating in the counselling process to secure their admissions successfully.