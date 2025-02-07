Les Roches: Shaping the future of hospitality education
What would be the opportunities for graduates after accreditation?
The accreditation enhances graduates' employability by providing a competitive edge in the job market. It strengthens industry connections and offers streamlined access to further study opportunities within the European Higher Education Area (EHEA), enhancing prospects for international opportunities. Graduates can leverage this recognition to secure positions in top hospitality firms, contributing to the growing demand for skilled professionals in India and across the globe.
What role do you think Les Roches' accreditation will play in shaping the future of hospitality education?
The accreditation sets a benchmark for quality and innovation in hospitality education. It fosters an environment that encourages academic research and collaboration, equipping students with specialised knowledge, transferable skills, and real-world experiences.
Can you share an example of how Les Roches' accreditation might impact the career trajectory of a graduate in the hospitality industry?
Graduates benefit from enhanced industry connections and professional networks. The accreditation facilitates exposure to global research communities, developing both technical expertise and soft skills like emotional intelligence, making graduates highly attractive to top employers.