IPPB releases admit cards for specialist officer recruitment exam: Download now

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) has officially released the admit cards for the Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment examination, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.



Candidates who have applied can now download their admit cards from the official website, https://www.ippbonline.com, or through the direct link provided below.



This recruitment drive aims to fill 68 vacancies across different IT-related roles:



- Assistant Manager (IT): 54 positions

- Manager (IT – Payment Systems): One position

- Manager (IT – Infrastructure, Network & Cloud): Two positions

- Manager (IT – Enterprise Data Warehouse): One position

- Senior Manager (IT – Payment Systems): One position

- Senior Manager (IT – Infrastructure, Network & Cloud): One position

- Senior Manager (IT – Vendor, Outsourcing, Contract Management, Procurement, SLA, Payments): One position

- Cyber Security Expert: Seven positions



The online examination will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), carrying a total of 150 marks. Candidates will be given 120 minutes to complete the test.

However, they should be prepared to spend around 180 minutes at the venue, as additional time will be required for pre-exam formalities such as logging in, collecting call letters, and reviewing instructions.



According to IPPB, the test will be conducted in English. Candidates can attempt questions from a section only during the time allocated for that section. Each question will have four options, and only one correct answer will be allowed. More importantly, there will be no penalty for incorrect answers.



The bank has also stated that cut-off marks may be applied both sectionally and overall, and candidates must pass each objective test to qualify.