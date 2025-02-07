IIT-BHU student secures Rs 2.2 crore CTC package, highest in 10 years

The Indian Institute of Technology-Banaras Hindu University (IIT-BHU) received the highest CTC (Cost to Company) package of Rs 2.2 crore per year at the institute's most recent placement session — making it the largest placement offer for an IIT-BHU candidate in 10 years.

Students received an average annual package of Rs 22,79,680.91. As of January 31, 2025, the institute had received 1,128 placement and 424 internship offers, NDTV reports.

Placements have been made in a variety of businesses, including technology, consulting, finance, and core engineering areas. Google, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Tata Steel, Amazon, Databrics, ITC, Amazon, Samsung, Oracle, Walmart, and Qualcomm were among the top recruiters at the recent session.

The placement effort is presently underway, and many students are yet to be placed.

The placement results this year reinforce IIT (BHU)'s position as a premier institute producing industry-ready professionals.

"Our students' talent and the institute's commitment to academic and research excellence continue to attract top-tier recruiters. The ongoing placement season continues, and the institute anticipates even greater milestones in the coming months,” Professor Amit Patra, Director of IIT (BHU) told NDTV, sharing insights into the placements.

In addition, 11 students secured placements with packages over Rs 1 crore. Before this, the previous record was set at Rs 2.15 crore in the year 2021.