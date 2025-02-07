CBSE Board exams 2025: Key guidelines on permitted and prohibited items, dress code for classes X, XII students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to commence the Class X and Class XII Board Exams 2025 on February 15, 2025, as stated in a report by the Business Standard.

The Class X examinations will continue until March 18, 2025, while the Class XII examinations will conclude on April 4, 2025.



Ahead of the exams, CBSE has issued a set of important guidelines that students must follow to ensure a smooth and fair examination process. These rules cover permitted and prohibited items at the exam centre, along with dress code regulations for both regular and private candidates.



CBSE Board exam 2025: Items allowed at the exam centre

Students appearing for the exams must carry only the essential items approved by CBSE. These include:



- For regular students: Admit card and school identity card.

- For private students: Admit card along with a government-issued photo ID.

- Stationery items: Geometry box, pencil box, blue or royal blue ink/ballpoint/gel pen, scale, writing pad, and eraser.

- Other permitted items: Analogue watch, transparent water bottle, metro card, bus pass, and money.



CBSE Board Exam 2025: Items strictly prohibited

To prevent any unfair practices, CBSE has banned the following items inside the exam hall:



- Textual material: Printed or written notes, loose papers.

- Electronic devices: Calculators, pen drives, log tables, electronic pens/scanners.

- Communication gadgets: Mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, cameras, pagers, and health bands.

- Personal accessories: Wallets, handbags, pouches, and goggles.

- Food items: No open or packed food is allowed, except for students with medical conditions like diabetes.

- Any item that could be used for unfair means.



CBSE Board exam 2025: Dress code guidelines

CBSE has also issued clear instructions regarding the dress code for students appearing in the exams.



- For regular students: They must wear their school uniform to maintain discipline and easy identification.

- For private students: They are advised to wear light and comfortable clothing, as they will be sitting for extended hours in the examination hall.

Students must adhere to these guidelines to avoid any inconvenience on the day of the exam. Strict enforcement of these rules aims to maintain a fair, transparent, and disciplined examination process.