Bargur rape of Class VIII girl: School to reopen today; counselling to be given to students

Following the sexual assault incident near Bargur, the government school was closed on Thursday, February 6, and is open today, Friday, February 7, Krishnagiri district child protection unit and school education department officials will visit the school today.

School education department sources told The New Indian Express that a Joint Director (elementary-aided) Shanthi from the state visited Krishnagiri district on Thursday and enquired with the teachers of the government school near Bargur, where a 13-year-old Class VIII girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by three teachers of the same school.

Following the incident, the school was closed on Thursday and it will be opened today, similarly, counselling will be given to the school students.

Krishnagiri District Bar Association President G Govindarajalu told reporters at Krishnagiri that their advocates will not appear for the accused teachers in the Bargur school girl rape case issue, but they will support the victim.

They also urged the state government to provide financial assistance to the victim and to book Goondas act against the accused.

Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi President T Velmurugan at Krishnagiri condemned the sexual assault incident near Bargur and urged the state government to invoke Goonda's act against the three teachers.

Similarly, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) announced a protest against the sexual assault at Krishnagiri on Saturday, February 8.