AFCAT 2025 admit card out; download here

The Indian Air Force issued the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 01/2025) admit card today, February 7.

The admit card or hall ticket for AFCAT 2025 was made available at 5 pm on afcat.cdac.in.

Candidates who have successfully enrolled for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2025 can get their hall tickets from the official website. The admission card is a required document for entry into the examination hall, and applicants should keep it safe.

The candidate's admit card will also be delivered to their registered email address. If an applicant fails to receive their admit card or has difficulty downloading it, they can contact the AFCAT Query Cell.

This year, AFCAT 1 2025 seeks to fill 336 vacancies in various branches, as per EduGraph:

Flying Branch – 30 positions

Ground Duty (Technical) Branch – 189 positions

Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branch – 117 positions

Special Entries – National Cadet Corps (NCC) Special Entry & Meteorology Entry

The AFCAT 2025 will be held for several branches of the Indian Air Force, including as Flying, Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical), and NCC Special Entry courses.

The exam is set for February 22 and 23, 2025, with two shifts (shift 1 from 10 am to 12 noon, shift 2 from 3 pm to 5 pm).