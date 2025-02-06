"Will go to extreme to get justice": Mother of doctor raped, murdered at RG Kar ahead of daughter's birthday

The mother of the junior woman doctor from West Bengal-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, who was raped and murdered on the hospital premises last year, has issued a fresh appeal to the people of West Bengal to take to the streets in protest on February 9 — her daughter’s birthday. This was stated in a report by NDTV.



In a heartfelt video message, the grief-stricken mother called upon the public to stand by them as they continue their fight for justice. Although the faces of both parents were blurred in the video, the mother, sobbing throughout, delivered the emotional appeal.



"My daughter died on August 9. Her birthday is on February 9, six months after the horrific incident. We are yet to get justice in the matter. We will be on the streets on February 9. The people have been beside us for the last six months. So I appeal to the people again to hit the streets on February 9," she said.



She also urged people to honour her daughter's memory by planting flower saplings on that day. "My daughter was very fond of flower saplings. So I request each of you to plant a sapling either at your home or at your workplace," she added.



The grieving mother reiterated her and her husband’s unwavering commitment to seeking justice. "We will not be quitting. We will go to the extreme to get justice. Our only goal is to get justice for our daughter," she affirmed.



Recently, the victim's parents have come under attack from several Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders over their stance against the death penalty for Sanjay Roy, the accused in the case. Both the West Bengal government and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have proposed capital punishment, but the parents have opposed it.



Adding to their distress, Trinamool Congress leader and legislator Madan Mitra made a controversial remark indirectly suggesting that the couple's real intent might be securing hefty compensation rather than pursuing justice — an allegation that has sparked outrage.