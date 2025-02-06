Varanasi schools shut for students up to Class VIII amid pilgrim surge, move to online classes

With a sharp rise in the number of pilgrims visiting Varanasi, the district administration has ordered the closure of all schools in urban areas for students up to Class VIII, shifting classes online until Saturday, February 8. This was stated in a report by the Economic Times,

The move comes as the city experiences an influx of devotees owing to the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.



According to the directive issued by the Varanasi district magistrate, all government, government-aided, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), and other board-affiliated schools in both English and Hindi mediums will remain closed for students up to Class VIII in urban areas until February 8.

However, schools in rural areas will continue to function as usual, Basic Education Officer Arvind Kumar Pathak confirmed.



Despite the closure for students, teachers and staff have been instructed to report to schools to oversee essential administrative and maintenance work. This includes Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) processing, Aadhaar seeding, and infrastructural upkeep such as repairs and painting under Operation Kayakalp. Pathak further clarified that any scheduled training programmes will proceed as planned.



While classes for younger students will be conducted online during this period, the administration has not announced any changes for higher classes. The decision is aimed at managing the surge in visitors while ensuring the smooth functioning of educational institutions in the city.