SC transfers all CLAT UG result disputes to Delhi High Court

The Supreme Court today, Thursday, February 6, directed that all pending cases related to the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 undergraduate (UG) results be transferred to the Delhi High Court, as stated in a report by Bar & Bench.



A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna and Justices PV Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan issued the order consolidating multiple cases pending before different high courts.



“List before Delhi High Court on March 3. Within 7 days of this order, the registrar of each High Court should send the papers (of the concerned case pending before them) to Delhi High Court,” the Supreme Court directed.



The ruling was made in response to a plea by the National Law University (NLU) Consortium, which sought to have all cases heard in a single court to prevent conflicting judgments on the same issue.



Currently, petitions concerning the CLAT UG exam are pending before the Delhi High Court, Rajasthan High Court, and Punjab and Haryana High Court.



Earlier, on December 20, a single-judge Bench of Justice Jyoti Singh of the Delhi High Court had partially allowed a petition filed by a 17-year-old CLAT aspirant, Aditya, who alleged errors in the undergraduate admission test for National Law Universities (NLUs).



Justice Singh found that at least two of the five disputed questions contained clear errors and ruled that the court could not remain passive when such discrepancies were evident. Consequently, the Consortium of NLUs was directed to revise the results after adjusting marks for these two questions.



However, both the NLU Consortium and Aditya challenged this ruling before the high court’s Division Bench.



The NLU Consortium argued that the single-judge had overstepped by interfering with the expert-reviewed answer key. Meanwhile, Aditya appealed for further modifications, contending that errors in three additional questions remained unaddressed and should also be rectified.



Subsequently, the NLU Consortium approached the Supreme Court, requesting that the matter be transferred to the top court.



Apart from the UG exam, the CLAT PG exam has also been embroiled in controversy over alleged errors in the answer key. Legal challenges regarding the CLAT PG results are currently pending before the Madhya Pradesh High Court and the Bombay High Court.