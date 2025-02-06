RG Kar case: Calcutta HC rejects former principal Sandip Ghosh’s plea for additional time before framing charges

On Wednesday, February 5, a Calcutta High Court single-judge panel once more denied a request by Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata, for additional time to file charges against him in the multi-crore financial irregularities case involving the institution.

The special court was scheduled to begin the charge-framing process. It was unable to begin, though, because Dr Ghosh and the other defendants in the case filed a review plea with the same Calcutta High Court bench that denied their similar motions last week, IANS reports.

The initial petitions from Dr Ghosh and others were denied by the single-judge bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh on January 31. Instead, the bench upheld its previous directive that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) make sure that the charge-framing procedure begins at the special court by today, February 6.

The accused filed a review petition against Justice Ghosh's bench yesterday, challenging the same bench's previous ruling from the previous week.

The review petition was denied by Justice Ghosh, who also questioned its admissibility. After taking a number of factors into account, Justice Ghosh also noted that he denied the previous petition on this basis.

In addition to the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is looking into financial irregularities at RG Kar in a parallel probe. After filing an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), ED made a suo motu entry in the case to look into the money laundering angle, while the CBI began its investigation in response to a Calcutta High Court order.