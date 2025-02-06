NCLAT to hear BYJU’S case today: Here’s a recap of the downfall of “India’s most valuable start-up”

BYJU’S, once a dominant player in the EdTech sector and hailed as “India’s most valuable start-up, is now at the centre of a power struggle between its lenders and suspended directors.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) is set to hear the case today, February 6, Financial Express reports.

The company has been embroiled in a complex legal and financial crisis involving its unpaid debts and a contentious sponsorship deal with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

BYJU’S crisis began when it defaulted on a rather huge loan repayment. A consortium of lenders, represented by Glas Trust, claims the company owes Rs 11,432 crore.

After BYJU’S failed to meet its repayment obligations, the lenders approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which ruled in their favour. This decision grants the lenders control over BYJU’S financial decisions.

However, Founder Byju Raveendran and other suspended directors have contested the ruling, arguing that the NCLT did not address a separate Rs 158 crore dispute with the BCCI.

In 2019, BYJU’s entered an agreement with the BCCI, under which it was to sponsor the Indian cricket team’s jersey. However, the company later defaulted on a Rs 158 crore payment, leading to legal action by the BCCI.

Byju Raveendran and the BCCI eventually reached a settlement, which the NCLAT initially approved. However, Glas Trust objected, insisting that any settlement must have lender approval. With lenders now controlling BYJU’s finances, the BCCI payment remains unresolved.

BYJU’s suspended directors contend that honouring the BCCI settlement could allow the company to exit insolvency, freeing it from lender control and enabling Raveendran to regain authority. However, lenders oppose this move, arguing that their interests must be prioritised. The matter has escalated to the NCLAT, which will decide the next steps.

Amid the legal battles, Byju Raveendran is reportedly in Dubai, while the company continues to face financial and regulatory challenges.

The outcome of the NCLAT hearing and the resolution of the BCCI dispute will play a pivotal role in determining the future of the beleaguered EdTech giant.