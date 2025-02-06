Narayana Murthy asks students to embrace patriotism over nationalism, here's why

At the inaugural convocation of Sai University in Chennai, Infosys Co-founder and former Chairperson NR Narayana Murthy addressed the graduating class, urging them to prioritise the welfare of impoverished communities in India's remote regions. This was stated in a report by The Times of India.

He emphasised the importance of adopting patriotism rather than nationalism in today's interconnected world. During the ceremony, 58 students received their degrees, and honorary doctorates were conferred upon Murthy, Justice BN Srikrishna, and Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian.

Furthermore, reflecting on India's transformation, Murthy noted that the nation was once stigmatised by poverty and illiteracy but has now achieved a significant global standing. He highlighted the unique opportunity and responsibility the graduates hold in further enhancing this newfound respect.

Murthy articulated that patriotism involves dedicating oneself wholeheartedly to one chosen field to promote public good both nationally and globally. He stated, "It is not ideal to follow nationalism in today's interconnected world," urging students to translate their aspirations into tangible actions.

He also advised them to shed egos and transcend divisions of nationality, religion, caste, and language to accomplish significant achievements.

In his address, Murthy underscored the global expectations placed upon India to lead in resolving political and economic challenges. He encouraged the graduates to seize the rare opportunity before them to contribute to this mission through a patriotic commitment to public service and excellence in their respective domains.

The convocation marked a significant milestone for Sai University, celebrating the achievements of its first graduating cohort and inspiring them to contribute positively to society, guided by the principles of patriotism as advocated by Murthy.