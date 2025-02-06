"Maintain study routines, health, consume nutritious food to ace exam": Mysuru taluk’s Block Education Officer

With the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations approaching, Mysuru taluk’s block education officer (BEO) Prakash has launched an initiative to enhance students' academic performance.

As part of this campaign, he personally visited the homes of SSLC students from government schools to provide guidance and encouragement, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

During his visit to students of the Government High School in Hinkal, Prakash assessed their learning progress and addressed academic challenges they faced. He urged students to communicate openly with their headmasters and teachers to resolve difficulties in their studies.

Additionally, the BEO emphasised the importance of proper study routines, maintaining good health, and consuming nutritious food during the exam period to optimise performance.

The visit was attended by cluster resource person Shivanna, coordinators Subbashetti, and teachers Raghavendra and Janardhan, among others, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

In more news

Varun HM and Tribhuvan S Gowda, Class X students of Vijaya School in Hassan won the first prize in the Southern Indian Science Fair 2025, jointly organised by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, the National Council of Science Museums, Vishveshwaraiah Industrial and Technological Museum Bengaluru and Directorate of School Education Government Puducherry recently.

The students presented the exceptional project Magnetohydrodynamic drive under the guidance and their mentor Anitha J.