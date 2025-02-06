Les Roches' accreditation enhances its connection to the industry: Official
What are the major benefits offered to graduates?
Graduates gain enhanced industry connections, professional networking opportunities, and hands-on work experience. For students, including those from India, the accreditation facilitates the transfer and recognition of academic credits across 49 countries within the European Higher Education Area (EHEA), enhancing prospects for further study and international opportunities.
This global exposure and the ability to work in diverse environments are invaluable in today's interconnected world.
How can Les Roches leverage its accreditation to build strategic partnerships with industry leaders?
Les Roches' accreditation enhances its connection to the industry, fostering research collaboration and innovation. This creates opportunities for strategic partnerships, ensuring Les Roches remains at the forefront of talent development and industry engagement.