Karnataka: Gov’t hospital nurse suspended for fixing a seven-year-old's wounds using Fevikwik

On Wednesday, February 5, a Karnataka government staff nurse was suspended for allegedly closing a seven-year-old boy's facial wound using Fevikwik, an instant adhesive, rather than medical stitches.

The event was reported at a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in the Haveri district's Adoor village on January 14.

When the boy's parents questioned the suspended staff nurse Jyothi, she justified her decision by claiming that the marks would not go away on the boy's cheeks if stitches were applied, The Indian Express reports.

After the child's injury grew worse, the parents shared the nurse's alleged behaviour on social media, which led to Jyothi's suspension for neglect of duty by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Responding to the incident, the Commissioner’s Office, Department of Health and Family Welfare issued a statement, saying, “Fevikwik is an adhesive solution not permitted for medical use under regulations. In this case, the staff nurse responsible for dereliction of duty by using Fevikwik for the child’s treatment has been suspended following a preliminary report and pending further investigation as per rules.”

According to the department, the authorities have been instructed to keep an eye out for any negative effects Fevikwik may have had on the child.

When the toddler hurt his cheek while playing, his parents hurried him to the basic health clinic.

According to the health authorities, the child's condition is stable.