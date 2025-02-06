IIT Delhi student duped in digital arrest scam, mastermind with links to Chinese fraudsters arrested

An Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi student fell victim to a sophisticated digital arrest scam, orchestrated by cybercriminals posing as law enforcement officials, stated a report by the Times of India.

The scam, which involved threats of legal action and coercion into transferring money, was allegedly masterminded by an individual with ties to Chinese fraudsters. Authorities have now arrested the key suspect behind the elaborate fraud.



According to investigators, the student received a phone call from individuals impersonating officials from a government agency. They falsely claimed that the student was under investigation for illegal activities and could face immediate arrest unless they complied with certain instructions.

The victim was then manipulated into transferring a significant sum of money under the pretence of clearing their name.



Further probe revealed that the mastermind had links to a broader cybercrime network with operations tracing back to China. Law enforcement agencies tracked digital footprints and financial transactions, ultimately leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Officials suspect that this case is part of a larger syndicate targeting individuals through fear tactics and digital deception.



Authorities have urged the public to remain cautious against such scams, emphasising that genuine law enforcement agencies never demand money over calls. The investigation is ongoing, and efforts are being made to dismantle the entire network behind this fraud.