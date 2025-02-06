Age is just a number: 62-year-old Telangana doctor cracks NEET PG, is all set to pursue MD

If you struggle with focus or need motivation to move forward in life, the inspiring journey of Dr Neeli Ramchander, a senior doctor from Telangana’s Nizamabad, will encourage you, stated a report by India.in.

At 62, he has successfully cleared the NEET PG 2024 exam and is now preparing to join a government medical college. A seasoned paediatrician with over three decades of experience, Dr Ramchander took on the challenge of one of India’s toughest entrance exams and secured a seat in MD (Pharmacology). His unwavering passion for learning proves that age is never a barrier to achieving one’s dreams.



Returning to student life after three decades

Dr Ramchander, a well-respected paediatrician in Nizamabad, has been practising medicine for more than 30 years. Despite his established career, he aspired to deepen his expertise by pursuing an MD. With his hard-earned rank and preference, he is set to begin the next chapter of his journey at a government medical college in Nizamabad.



A dream finally fulfilled

Driven by a long-standing dream, Dr Ramchander is now preparing to embrace student life once again. Over the years, he has held esteemed positions, including serving as the National Vice-President of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics in 2014 and founding the Telangana Pediatric Association. His contributions to the field have been recognised with multiple honours, such as the National Red Cross Gold Medal (2017-2018). However, his ambition to pursue an MD remained unfulfilled — until now.



A lifelong commitment to medicine

Dr Ramchander’s medical journey began decades ago when he initially pursued a BPharma course in 1982 but later switched to MBBS at Kakatiya University. According to The Hindu, he further specialised in paediatrics by completing a Diploma in Child Health (DCH) between 1991 and 1993. However, his busy professional life prevented him from pursuing an MD earlier. Now, at 62, he is finally set to achieve this goal, proving that true passion for learning knows no age.